Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.86 and its 200-day moving average is $392.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

