Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 83 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $739.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.6414 dividend. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

