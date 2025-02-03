Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $976.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock worth $92,377,637 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

