Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

