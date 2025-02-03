Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

