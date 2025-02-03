AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AlTi Global Stock Down 0.8 %

ALTI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 61,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,895. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AlTi Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

