American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.