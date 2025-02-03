Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 105549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.