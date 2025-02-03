ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Posts Earnings Results

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ANA had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.75%.

ALNPY stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.52. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

