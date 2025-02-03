Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

APDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 1,231,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,697. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.37. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 111.18% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

