Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

