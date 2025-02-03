Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.2% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,665,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,083 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 969,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 78,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.