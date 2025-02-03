Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

OEF opened at $294.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $279.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

