Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. 245,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,554. The firm has a market cap of $424.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

