Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,428,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $22,897,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,839,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 779,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter.

ARDT stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Further Reading

