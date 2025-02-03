Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 24,646 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 24,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $1,033,653.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,354.52. This represents a 13.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $290.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlanta Braves

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5,336.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 460.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.