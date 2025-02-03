Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI):

1/30/2025 – Atlas Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Atlas Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Atlas Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Atlas Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Atlas Energy Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Atlas Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2024 – Atlas Energy Solutions is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. 1,578,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,679. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,977,607. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $181,019.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 926,175 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,816. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

