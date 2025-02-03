ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 251,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 535,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a PE ratio of -56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in ATRenew by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 139,842 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

