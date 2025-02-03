Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,005,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 3,447,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,294.1 days.

Aurizon Price Performance

QRNNF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Aurizon has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

