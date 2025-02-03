Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 706,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,645. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.05. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

