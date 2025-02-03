Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $220.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.72 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

