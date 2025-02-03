Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Invests $149,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,114 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 674,015 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $72,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after buying an additional 4,637,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

