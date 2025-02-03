Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.