Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $361.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

V stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 75.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.