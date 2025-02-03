Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. TFI International comprises 4.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $55,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TFI International by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $131.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

