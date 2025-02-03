BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Zacks reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $78.20. 1,577,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,133. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.