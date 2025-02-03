Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
