Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

