Best Ecommerce Stocks To Research – February 03rd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate within the online retail industry. These companies sell products and services through their digital platforms, often generating revenue through online transactions and electronic commerce activities. Investors may be interested in ecommerce stocks due to the growth potential of the online retail sector and the opportunities presented by the evolving digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.49. 12,458,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,940,827. The firm has a market cap of $799.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.89. 4,068,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,048.10. The company had a trading volume of 237,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,221. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,065.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

