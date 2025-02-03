Best Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 31st

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Comcast, Charter Communications, Roblox, Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry, which includes sectors such as film, television, music, theme parks, and streaming services. Investors may be interested in entertainment stocks for potential growth and profit opportunities associated with successful entertainment productions and media consumption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.85. 15,675,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,043,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,223. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,469,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,700,451. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.14 and a 200 day moving average of $352.64. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. 4,576,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,680,514. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

