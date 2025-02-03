Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks represent publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or application of quantum computing technology. Investors interested in quantum computing stocks may be looking to capitalize on the potential growth and advancements in the field of quantum computing, which has the potential to revolutionize industries such as cybersecurity, drug discovery, finance, and more. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 200,431,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,702,624. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 20,040,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,840,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,492. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 74,807,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,901,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,135,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,352,984. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Recommended Stories