Best Social Media Stocks To Research – February 03rd

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, maintenance, and monetization of social media platforms. These stocks are typically tied to companies that operate popular social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, and can be influenced by user engagement, advertising revenue, and changes in user behavior. Investors may choose to invest in social media stocks to capitalize on the growth and popularity of social media platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.00. 8,287,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,533. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.05. 5,978,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. 3,589,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,713. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $771.82. 238,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,176. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $811.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,858.46, a PEG ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $170.65. The stock had a trading volume of 972,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Further Reading