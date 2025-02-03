Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BETR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.45. 27,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

