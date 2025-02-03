Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.63 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.