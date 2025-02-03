Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.63 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
