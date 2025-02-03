Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

