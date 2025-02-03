Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,369.17% and a negative return on equity of 227.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XAIR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

