BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 11,188,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,254,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

