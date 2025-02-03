Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – February 02nd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in activities related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. These companies may include cryptocurrency exchanges, mining operations, payment processors, or firms that provide services related to digital currencies. Investing in bitcoin stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional investment channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 41,697,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,171,039. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,475,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,995,824. MARA has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,257,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,826,474. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 4.22.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 69,985,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,537,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,060,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

