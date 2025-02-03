Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of BTDR opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

