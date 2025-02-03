BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BKV stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BKV Corporation ( NYSE:BKV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSE:BKV opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BKV will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

