BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,312,000 after buying an additional 1,044,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,468.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,526,120,000 after acquiring an additional 791,874 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $330,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,244,608,000 after purchasing an additional 226,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK opened at $1,075.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,026.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $963.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.45 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
