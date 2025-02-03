BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Elects New Director and Committee Members

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) recently announced changes within its Board of Directors. In a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31, 2025, BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust disclosed the election of Titilope Cole as a director.

Ms. Cole, former Head of Legacy Franchises of Citigroup Inc., has been appointed to various committees within BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust. These include the Risk Management Committee, the Technology Committee, and the Transformation Oversight Committee. Additionally, she has been appointed as a Board member of Citibank, N.A., effective February 3, 2025.

Given Ms. Cole’s prior role as the former Head of Legacy Franchises, BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s Board concluded that she does not meet the independence criteria set forth in Citigroup’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. This determination aligns with New York Stock Exchange corporate governance rules and other relevant regulations. Notably, there are no familial relationships between Ms. Cole and any officers or directors of Citigroup, nor are there any related party transactions involving Ms. Cole and the company.

Ms. Cole is entitled to compensation as a non-employee director in accordance with BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s standard non-employee director compensation practices, as outlined in the company’s Annual Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2024. Her appointment as a director did not arise from any pre-existing understanding or agreement with another party.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has released a press release regarding Ms. Cole’s appointment as a director, which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing.

This latest development marks a significant change within the leadership structure of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to robust governance and board composition. With Ms. Cole’s appointment, the Board aims to enhance its expertise and decision-making capabilities moving forward.

In addition to the disclosure of Ms. Cole’s election, the Form 8-K filing also includes details of securities registered by BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These securities cover various classes and notes issued by the company, as outlined in Exhibit 99.2 of the filing.

Investors and stakeholders of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust will likely monitor these developments closely, as changes within the Board of Directors can have implications for the company’s strategic direction and governance practices.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

