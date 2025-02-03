Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 395,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 426,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.74 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Further Reading

