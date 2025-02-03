Block (NYSE:SQ) vs. Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Financial Comparison

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Block and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Block alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 1 5 26 0 2.78 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Block presently has a consensus target price of $98.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Block is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Block and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block 4.73% 5.24% 2.81% Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Block and Datable Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $21.92 billion 0.00 $9.77 million $1.78 N/A Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.22 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

Block has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

Block beats Datable Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Datable Technology

(Get Free Report)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.