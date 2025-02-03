Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLFY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 44,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,896. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $222.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

