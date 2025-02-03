Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

BOWFF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 117.99% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

