Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 117.99% and a return on equity of 15.06%.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
