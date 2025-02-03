Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.27.
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
V stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.74 and its 200 day moving average is $293.12. The stock has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $351.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
