Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

BAH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

NYSE:BAH opened at $129.31 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

