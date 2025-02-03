Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Borealis Foods Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:BRLS opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

