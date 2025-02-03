Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,578,000 after purchasing an additional 951,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $104.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

