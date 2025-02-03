Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $52,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $180.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.